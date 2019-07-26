Petition to change the date of Halloween gains momentum

A petition to change the traditional date to observe Halloween in the U.S is going viral.

An online petition posted on change.org had more than 67,000 people supporting a call celebrate the spooky occasion on the last Saturday of October, instead of October 31 as it is now.

The Halloween and Costume Association is behind the petition, saying moving Halloween to a Saturday would be safer, longer, and more stress free.

According to a study, 51% of young adults and children say Halloween is their favorite holiday and it deserves a full day instead of cramming it “into two rushed evening weekday hours”.

Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts and vampires dates back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain.

Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.