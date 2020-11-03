Perfect Election Day Weather for Acadiana

News
Posted: / Updated:

Your Election Day is starting off cold with temperatures in the lower 40s for much of Acadiana. A few areas could see the 30s along with patchy frost in low lying areas. The afternoon will turn milder as temperatures climb into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter compared to Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Abbeville

40°F Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A mostly clear sky. Low 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar