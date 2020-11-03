Your Election Day is starting off cold with temperatures in the lower 40s for much of Acadiana. A few areas could see the 30s along with patchy frost in low lying areas. The afternoon will turn milder as temperatures climb into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter compared to Monday.
Perfect Election Day Weather for Acadiana
Abbeville40°F Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley42°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas37°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge42°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia44°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F A mostly clear sky. Low 45F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous