Perfect Election Day Weather for Acadiana

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – One of Joe Biden’s campaign promises is to bring about immigration reform in the first 100 days of his administration.

But with the COVID-19 crisis ravaging the country, a vaccine still months away and millions of American workers and businesses in need of relief, immigration reform might have to wait. And that’s even if the Democrats take control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives after Election Day, some experts say.