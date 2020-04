LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- According to experts, it is not believed pets can be infected with COVID-19 or can spread the disease. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Dr. Mike Strain, is urging domestic pet owners to not abandon or surrender their pets for fear of getting the coronavirus from them.

"It is not felt that these animals will transmit the disease to you. They do not grow and cycle the virus, and so, if you look at the overall cases, there's very, very low possibility that you can get the virus from your pet," said Dr. Mike Strain, D.V.M.​