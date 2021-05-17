Pedestrian struck, killed in East Feliciana Parish crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian died in Jackson over the weekend after a vehicle struck him on La. 68.

Clifton Hills, 39, of Jackson, was walking in the southbound lane when a vehicle also traveling in that lane hit him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Louisiana State Police.

The driver was properly restrained and uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing. Toxicology samples were taken from Hills and the driver for analysis.

LATEST POSTS