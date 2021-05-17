Pedestrian struck, killed in East Feliciana Parish crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian died in Jackson over the weekend after a vehicle struck him on La. 68.
Clifton Hills, 39, of Jackson, was walking in the southbound lane when a vehicle also traveling in that lane hit him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Louisiana State Police.
The driver was properly restrained and uninjured.
The investigation is ongoing. Toxicology samples were taken from Hills and the driver for analysis.
LATEST POSTS
- Supreme Court to take up major abortion case
- Target joins other retailers in relaxing mask requirement
- 12-year-old Louisiana cousins get vaccinated together while documenting it on social media
- UPDATE: LDH announces vaccination events across Acadiana through June 5
- How do sharks know which way to go? Scientists have the answer