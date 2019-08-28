Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Johnston Street

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Lafayette along a major roadway.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of Johnston Street.

The victim’s condition is unknown. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to police.

Eyewitnesses tell KLFY that the victim, a female, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

There is still a heavy police presence in the area, and the entrance to the parking lot of Daiquiris Supreme and Office Depot has been roped off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.