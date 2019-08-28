Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Johnston Street

News
Posted: / Updated:

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Lafayette along a major roadway.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of Johnston Street.

The victim’s condition is unknown. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to police.

Eyewitnesses tell KLFY that the victim, a female, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

There is still a heavy police presence in the area, and the entrance to the parking lot of Daiquiris Supreme and Office Depot has been roped off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local