Pay it Forward scholarship winner: Sasha Rudd

She didn’t think she would get the Glenn Armentor Pay It Forward Scholarship, but Lafayette Christian Academy graduate Sasha Rudd applied anyway and just minutes before the deadline.

Her persistence got her a tuition-free college education.

This while facing the loss of her home and her dad.

Sasha says it means the world to her because knowing she can get her education and further it, and actually make a difference like he’s making in my life.

And if you look closer at her life, what Sasha has faced and accomplished is more than impressive.

She says, “At a young age her father died which was really hard and then my grandfather died so my mom was a single parent working two to three jobs walking to work.”

Life for the two would get tougher when their house burned down.

Homeless, Sasha and her mom moved around living with relatives.

Sasha knew things were tough so she kept her own struggles of being bullied in school to herself.

Sasha says, “I just felt like I didn’t want to tell her because I knew what she was doing. I didn’t want her to feel bad so I just took it in.”

She developed a love of reading that helped her escape. But the bullying continued.

“I would be reading my books and girls would stab me from behind with pencils, pull my hair, all kinds of stuff”, said Sasha. But she’s beyond that now.

She proudly says, “All A’s and one B, I don’t like B’s. I want to be a general surgeon, but if that doesn’t work out, I would like to be a physician assistant for a general surgeon, I really like surgery and helping people.”

She looks to the man who is making her educational dreams come true, Lafayette injury attorney Glenn Armentor.

Sasha says, “If he can do it, anybody can do it. It’s crazy how you can come from nothing and become so great.

