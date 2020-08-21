Parties continue at UL despite university warnings

Videos from a large party at UL Lafayette are making their way around social media. Several of the videos tagged the university as the location where it was recorded.

University officials were under the impression there were less than a dozen people present.

However, after News Ten furthered the investigation, we discovered the party was much larger.

Some students say there were over 100 people who went to the party on Aug. 20th. Videos confirm these accusations. It happened at a parking garage just off of campus.

Several students posted on social media condemning the party goers for their actions. One person on social media said, at this point, the alligators would need to wear masks. Another tweet reads, “Pull up to the hospital tomorrow-” directed at those who went to the party.

Those who attended the party responded saying they were going to “turn up-” regardless of university guidelines.

One student asked where the parties were tonight.

The university is now investigating the party. There is a staff that monitors social media for these gatherings.

Five students have tested positive at the university. The cases are not related.

There are no plans of closing the university.