Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Eye on Scams: Student debt forgiveness for a fee?
Video
Top Stories
Business owners accused of beating man nearly unconscious over stolen property in Evangeline Parish
Video
Lafayette men’s shelter forced to close due to lack of funding, poor condition
Woman found shot Wednesday morning in Lafayette
Video
Saints’ Michael Thomas calls out Drew Brees over his opinion on players kneeling during national anthem
Weather
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Community
Help salute Acadiana’s seniors!
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Important COVID-19 information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana
News
Posted:
Jun 3, 2020 / 04:28 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 3, 2020 / 04:32 PM CDT
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Lafayette Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Other Links:
National Hurricane Center
NWS Hurricane page
FEMA Flood Maps
Local News
Business owners accused of beating man nearly unconscious over stolen property in Evangeline Parish
Video
Louisiana residents encouraged to register for Disaster SNAP benefits ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal
Lafayette men’s shelter forced to close due to lack of funding, poor condition
Woman found shot Wednesday morning in Lafayette
Video
SLEMCO prepares for Tropical Storm Cristobal
Shop small, shop online: Louisiana launches e-Commerce initiative for small businesses
Dead zone prediction: Larger than average; not near record
Lafayette school educators earn recognition
Tropical Storm Cristobal over Mexico, but impacts to Acadiana likely
Video
Guillory instructs department directors to make 20% cuts to their budgets
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Louisiana residents encouraged to register for Disaster SNAP benefits ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal
Business owners accused of beating man nearly unconscious over stolen property in Evangeline Parish
Video
Some in Louisiana will receive stimulus money on debit cards
Video
Tropical Storm Cristobal over Mexico, but impacts to Acadiana likely
Video
Parents speak out after 25-year-old daughter found inside vehicle with gunshot wound to head
Video
Sidebar