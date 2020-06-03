Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

*WARNING: Some of the images and video footage may be disturbing to viewers.

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Ali Dudding was playing outside when she was violently attacked by a neighbor's dog.

“There was a lot of blood. Her forehead was sliced, bites to her hand, some puncture wounds behind the ear and on the face," the 4-year-old girl's father, Jacob Dudding, says.

Ali and her brother were playing outside Monday afternoon right before the horrifying moment occurred.