Over 500 people in Evangeline Parish still without power

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Over 500 people in Evangeline Parish are still without power. This comes after a second winter storm hit Acadiana Wednesday.

“We’re hoping to get the majority of these customers back on tonight, but there will be some customers who will be without power overnight,” Fran Phoenix with CLECO said.

Phoenix says when the first winter storm hit Monday, less than five customers lost power in Evangeline Parish.

“The Evangeline customers did not get impacted very much by the first storm,” she said.

It was the second winter storm that hit Wednesday that did the most damage, leaving 43,000 people without power throughout CLECO’s coverage area, four times the amount of people who lost power during the first storm.

“Several of our parishes that we serve experienced freezing rain and ice from the second winter storm and with temperatures at or below freezing for most of the day,” Phoenix said. “That was a primary cause of those outages.”

Evangeline Parish was one of the hardest hit.

“This second storm definitely impacted Evangeline, so that’s when Evangeline customers started seeing outages. So then that became the culprit for where we are today,” she said.

By Thursday morning, nearly 2,000 people in Evangeline were out of power.

By Friday afternoon, 523 people were still without power, but crews will be working throughout the evening.

“This restoration could go into tomorrow with complete full restoration we believe by Sunday,” she said.