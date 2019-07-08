Our Lady of Lourdes unveils new stroke technology

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Stroke is the leading cause of serious, long term disability in the US. Acadiana doctors now are using new technology to help detect and and treat strokes more efficiently.

FAST: facial drooping, arm weakness, speech is slurred and time. Doctors recommend using the fast test to check for a stroke.

And it’s “time” doctors are concerned with. In comes Rapid technology.

“Rapid software is software that is used on our stroke patients who are outside of the six hour time window,” Dr. Kyle Degeyter said, interventional radiologist at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

According to Dr. Degeyter, it’s the most advanced brain imaging platform available.

“It evaluates the CT scan to see if there’s a significant amount of at-risk brain tissue verses the already amount of infarct core tissue, to see if it would benefit the patient to go ahead and do an intervention,” Dr. Degeyter said.

Doctors can now potentially save patients up to 24 hours after they’ve had a stroke thanks to this software. The software determines what brain tissue can be saved and what can’t.

“When you restore blood to already dead tissue the cell membranes are very weak and those cell membranes rupture and that’s where you get the bleeding,” Dr. Degeyter said.

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in Acadiana to offer rapid technology. In fact they’re an Advanced Primary Stroke Center. Dr. Degeyter said using Rapid can potentially save more patients.

“The next day when you come to see the patient and they’re saying hey doc how are you, it’s extremely gratifying and fulfilling and it’s something that’s really hard to replace,” Dr. Degeyter said.

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center says 76 percent of stroke patients are discharged home or at a short-stay rehab.