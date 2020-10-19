Orgeron: LSU QB Myles Brennan is “questionable” for the South Carolina game Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head Football Coach Ed Orgeron spoke with Louisiana media Monday about his team’s bye week and the upcoming matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Orgeron says the Florida postponement turned out to be a good thing for the LSU Tigers, saying that the players “needed the time off.”

The biggest news coming out of Baton Rouge Monday was the health of Quarterback Myles Brennan.

Orgeron said that had the LSU Tigers played Florida over the weekend, Brennan would not have played.

Orgeron elaborated saying that Brennan is still recovering from a lower-body injury and remains “questionable” for the Tigers’ game Saturday against South Carolina.

Right now, it looks like either Freshman Quarterback Max Johnson or T.J. Finley will be starting under center.

Orgeron added that both Johnson and Finley could see time in the game, but “whoever has the best week is going to start.”

Orgeron says that he will let both quarterbacks know who will be the starter later in the week, possibly Friday morning.

Other notes from Ed Orgeron’s press conference Monday: