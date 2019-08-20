Opposition to Lafayette Parish dredging plans

Not everyone supports dredging the Vermilion River in Lafayette Parish.

On Monday, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury votes on a resolution opposing the dredging until a study can be finalized.

One Vermilion Parish police juror puts it this way, he says they’re not trying to hurt Lafayette Parish but they have no intentions on ruining Vermilion Parish.

Barry Toups owns Crawfish Haven Rose’s Bed and Breakfast in Kaplan, and Toups is also a crawfish farmer.

He agrees with some of the police jurors about dredging in Lafayette Parish and saltwater intrusion.

“Right now its not that salty because we’ve been getting alot of rain,” Toups added.

Toups gets water from the ground, but says he knows farmers who rely on the Vermillion River for freshwater.

He says saltwater could kill a farmer’s crop and vegetation.

“We got a lot of farmers who pump out of the Vermilion River, and saltwater intrusion would come up quicker if we dredge the Vermilion River,” Toups added.

Another concern is flooding.

Toups says the increase in residential developments in Vermilion Parish coupled with Lafayette Parish dredging could increase the flow of water into the area.

He says building a few ponds to hold the water back.

“Build some retention ponds and try to hold the water for a little while. When the Vermilion River goes down then pump the water into the retention ponds,” Toups noted.