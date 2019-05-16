Opportunity Machine is moving to Downtown Lafayette

Lafayette, La. (KLFY)- For the past 10 years the Opportunity Machine which has become a business incubator for local entrepreneurs. They have been based out of the Lite Center since thier inception, but plans are to now move downtown.

“Most of the workers for the Tech jobs want to live downtown.” Said Gregg Gouthreaux, President and CEO of LEDA

This building was built in the 1940’s. It was originally furniture buildings then they became a revolving door of night clubs. now it will be the future home of the Opportunity Machine Headquarters.

“Doubles in size easier to manage companies as they develop.” Said Destin Ortego, Director of Opportunity Machine.

For about the past year the plan has been to find a new building to relocate OM. Goutreaux says the location of the new location, is perfect for what they need to continue to grow.

“Location is fantastic, the space is great. we can put the incubator on the 2nd floor. We will use all of the space.” said Goutreaux

Opportunity Machine plans on being in thier new location off of Jefferson Street by the Fall of 2020.

