Opelousas Police searching for missing, possibly injured victim in McCarthy Lane shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are searching for a man who may have sustained injuries in a shooting on McCarthy Lane at around 2 a.m. this morning and has since gone missing.

John Derek Brown may be in need of medical treatment from injuries sustained in the shooting, according to Patrol Division Commander Maj. Mark Guidry.

At around 2 a.m. this morning, police responded to a shots-fired call on McCarthy Lane. Half an hour later, officials from a local hospital reported that a gunshot victim had come to the emergency room for treatment. She told police she was shot in her legs while sitting in her vehicle. Brown, her boyfriend, was possibly struck by gunfire, as well, but fled the vehicle on foot. The woman drove herself to the hospital. Brown has not been seen since.

While the woman’s injuries have been categorized as “serious,” it is unclear what injuries Brown sustained.

“No definitive suspects or motives have been determined at this time,” said Guidry. “A white vehicle seen in the area may have been involved in the shooting.”

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or the whereabouts of Brown to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337) 948-TIPS. You can also contact www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.