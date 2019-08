Opelousas Police say a male teen suffered a gunshot wound late Saturday evening.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police Chief Martin McClendon tells News 10 the teen was shot in the upper torso on Park Avenue near its intersection with Frilot Street.

McClendon said police do have a male person of interest that they would like to question, who was identified only as 15-year-old juvenile.

The investigation is on-going.