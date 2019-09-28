Opelousas police investigate afternoon shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas police are investigating their latest shooting.

They say it happened 4 p.m. Friday near the corner of Rice Lane and Larcade Street.

“I heard two. I heard two shots,” said one witness who asked to remain anonymous.

“I ran on the outside. I don’t know who done the shot, but I saw my little partner laying down on the ground.”

Police say a man was shot multiple times in the upper body and taken to a local hospital. At this time he has not been identified his condition is unknown.

“That happened right in the front of my house,” the witness said. He lives on Rice Lane and says it can be dangerous in his neighborhood. “I ain’t going out there and fighting with these kids because I ain’t got no weapon or nothing. I ain’t going to get killed.”

Opelousas Police Sgt. Brandon Harris said there are currently no suspects, but they are interviewing witnesses to learn more.

“We are going to do our best as far as solving this case and trying to find the people responsible for committing this shooting, and we are going to do our best as far as putting them in jail.”

“That was a coward that shot him.” the witness said. “If you got a problem between him as small as he is, you can at least fight him don’t kill him.”

If you have any information on this case, call the Opelousas Police Department, (337) 948-2500.