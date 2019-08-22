Opelousas Police asking for public assistance in finding runaway teenager

NEW IBERIA, La. (I.P. Convention and V.B.)- Voted Best of the Teche two years in a row, the “Academy Awards of gumbo” is returning to New Iberia this October to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff October 12-13, 2019 in Bouligny Plaza.

This year's festival is presented by iBERIABANK, with legacy sponsor Tabasco® brand Pepper Sauce. They are commemorating this special year with the theme “Lights, camera, gumbo!”