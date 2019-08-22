Opelousas Police asking for public assistance in finding runaway teenager

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.
Major Mark Guidry says Isiah Pickney, 15, ran away from home in Opelousas this past Friday and has not returned home.
Pickney’s mother told police that he has been seen in Evangeline Parish, but is reportedly avoiding his mother.
Guidry says anyone knowingly allowing Pickney to be absent from his home without consent could face charges.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local authorities or Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500.
