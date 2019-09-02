1  of  2
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Nexstar and AT&T reach new distribution agreement
1  of  2
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian Live and replay newscasts

One in custody following standoff on I-10 near Welsh; chase believed to involve homicide suspect from Franklin

News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: State Police closed I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish Monday as they worked to coax a homicide suspect from his car after a police chase down the interstate.

The man was refusing to surrender and was sitting inside the vehicle after the chase ended on I-10 in the Welsh area, about 20 miles east of Lake Charles. 

Around 2 p.m., the suspect surrendered.  He has not been identified. 

ORIGINAL: One person is in custody following a standoff on I-10 near the Welsh, Lacassine area.

State Trooper Thomas Gossen says the chase may involve a homicide suspect out of Franklin, Louisiana.

Law enforcement was involved in a standoff with the suspect, according to KPLC TV.

Westbound traffic on I-10 is exiting at Welsh.

Developing story. More information will follow.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local