One in custody following standoff on I-10 near Welsh; chase believed to involve homicide suspect from Franklin

UPDATE: State Police closed I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish Monday as they worked to coax a homicide suspect from his car after a police chase down the interstate.

The man was refusing to surrender and was sitting inside the vehicle after the chase ended on I-10 in the Welsh area, about 20 miles east of Lake Charles.

Around 2 p.m., the suspect surrendered. He has not been identified.

ORIGINAL: One person is in custody following a standoff on I-10 near the Welsh, Lacassine area.

State Trooper Thomas Gossen says the chase may involve a homicide suspect out of Franklin, Louisiana.

Law enforcement was involved in a standoff with the suspect, according to KPLC TV.

Westbound traffic on I-10 is exiting at Welsh.

Developing story. More information will follow.