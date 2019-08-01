One injured in late-night shooting in Lafayette

UPDATE: The victim found by officers was identified as a 35-year-old black man. He is listed to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

ORIGINAL: Lafayette Police are investigating after a man was shot late Wednesday night on the corner of Paul Breaux Avenue and Cooper Drive.

Officers responded to the shooting just before midnight and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time, and the investigation is on-going.