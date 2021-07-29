“On Par with the President”: New LSU president debuts podcast to chat with students, alumni, faculty and staff

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LSU President William Tate IV

LSU President William Tate IV

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU President William Tate IV has been in the position for less than one month.

In that time, President Tate has addressed changes on campus.

The new president is keeping busy with the creation of the “On Par with the President” podcast.

President Tate shared during the podcast with LSU track star JuVaughn Harrison that he loves to play golf.

The “On Par with the President” podcast is available at Spotify and Soundcloud.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar