OJ Simpson chase – 25 years ago today

25 years ago, the nation watched as O.J. Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings were pursued by police through the streets of Los Angeles in a white Ford Bronco.

The infamous “Bronco chase” came hours after the Los Angeles Police Department charged Simpson with the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson and Cowlings eventually made their way back to Simpson’s Brentwood, CA home.



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now