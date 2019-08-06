1  of  2
Officer shot during domestic call in Baton Rouge

News
Update: A Baton Rouge Police officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital Monday evening.

WVLA reports that the shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Geranium Street, just a block away from LSU’s campus.

A Baton Rouge Police officer was injured and taken to an area hospital following shots fired in the 900 block of Geranium Street, just a block away from LSU’s campus.

According to officials, the initial call came in around 7:58pm and that a reported domestic incident led to shots fired.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details throughout the evening.

