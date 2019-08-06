Officer shot during domestic call in Baton Rouge

Update: A Baton Rouge Police officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital Monday evening.

WVLA reports that the shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Geranium Street, just a block away from LSU’s campus.

