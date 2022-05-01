Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Police fire gunshots after a person was caught shooting at people downtown early Sunday morning.

According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green, police responded to shots being fired around 1:43 am, in the area of the 500 block of Jefferson Street.

Sgt. Green reports that when police arrived officers engaged the suspect who was shooting at other individuals who have not been identified at this time.

Lafayette Sheriff Department has been called to investigate the officer involved shooting.

The LPD states that multiple people were injured and taken to local hospitals where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.