JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — So long are the trips to Houston for the country’s best cancer care. Ochsner and MD Anderson Cancer Center are bringing the latest and greatest treatments to Louisiana.

“Today is a good day for the State of Louisiana because we are going to make a difference in cancer care,” says CEO of Ochsner Health Pete November.

Ochsner Health will now team up with MD Anderson Cancer Center out of Houston, Texas to provide world-class, fully-integrated cancer treatment, making cancer history in Louisiana.

“The high-quality treatment and clinical trials offered at MD Anderson are unmatched. I’ve seen firsthand the incredible care they provide,” says November.

November can testify to MD Andrson’s high-quality care. His sister was diagnosed with cancer and went to MD Anderson.

“Put her on a clinical trial, they shrunk her tumor, she had a surgery, and today she is cancer free,” he said.

He went on to say, “It makes me glad to know our community, our state will get the same kind of care because of the partnership.”

Louisiana will now be one of seven MD Anderson Cancer programs in the country.

“One of the most exciting parts is expanding new trials and new therapies years before those therapies become the standard of care,” Mike Hulefeld, President and Chief Operating Officer of Ochsner Health said.

Hulefeld went on to say, “Ochsner will use the exact same pathways, protocols, and guidelines in medical, surgical, and radiation oncology as used at MD Anderson.”

They’ll be providing multi-disciplinary care so the patient won’t feel like they are being passed around like a football.

“Team-based clinical care that puts the interest of the patients first is what we are talking about,” Peter Pisters, MD, President of MD Anderson Cancer Center said.

Saints owner and philanthropist Gayle Benson is excited to build upon the care here at Ochsner’s Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center in Jefferson.

“One in three Americans will have an invasive cancer in their lifetime. There’s a growing need for more specialized services that allow patients to stay close to their family,” Benson said.

She went on to say, “It is my humble honor to join them in the fight to finally make cancer history.”

Ochsner treats more than 40,000 cancer patients each year. That number will increase with this new partnership. There are currently 7 Oschner Cancer Center sites around the state.

