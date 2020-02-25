North Carolina woman beat her husband to death with a metal baseball bat, police say

Live Now
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner woman is behind bars after police say she beat her husband with a metal baseball bat at their home on Sunday afternoon and he later died from his injuries.

According to police, Harriett McNair Boykin, 67, attacked her husband on Sunday afternoon in the 1700-block of Misty Meadow Lane.

The beating, which police said occurred around 2 p.m., left her husband, Joey Keith Boykin, 58, with serious injuries.

According to officials, Harriett Boykin used a baseball bat to repeatedly strike her husband in the head. Joey Boykin was left unconscious after the assault.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The 67-year-old woman is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police said Harriett Boykin is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under no bond and the investigation is ongoing.

Harriett Boykin has not been charged with the killing at this time.

