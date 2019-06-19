Nintendo is making ‘Dr. Mario World’ available on phones

Nintendo is hoping to push further into mobile gaming with a new twist on a throw-back title.

The company revealed a trailer showing how “Doctor Mario World” is going to work. It launches on IOS and Android next month.

It’s based on a 1990 game similar to “Tetris”, where players arrange colored capsules to destroy viruses.

The new version is drawing comparisons to “candy crush.”

Nintendo has struggled in the lucrative mobile space thus far, but Activision Blizzard’s “Candy Crush” made 29-million dollars last month alone. “Doctor Mario” will be free to play and rely on in-game purchases to generate revenue.