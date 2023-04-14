It’ll be a beautiful weather day with temperatures rising into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. A southwest wind in the 6-14 mph range.

Clouds will increase overnight tonight as our next storm system approaches from the west. High-res models show a round of storms could be possible tomorrow morning and through early tomorrow afternoon. These storms will initiate, or begin, across Acadiana and get stronger as they move towards the southeastern portions of the state. Looking at the atmosphere, a sharp temperature drop with height is noted, along with cold air aloft. This signals the possibility of a hail threat with some of these morning storms, especially as they get stronger and head northeastward.

Another round of storms will come in with the main front late tomorrow night and through early Sunday morning. The same atmosphere will be in place, but with storms more linear in nature, the main mode of severe weather could become damaging winds. Overall, the severe threat looks low across Acadiana but will be much higher across northern portions of the state and into Arkansas.

Once this round moves in tomorrow night, we’ll see much cooler air behind it. This sets up a beautiful stretch of weather beginning Sunday and continuing through much of next week.