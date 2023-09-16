Drier airmass is in the process of moving into Acadiana. This drier airmass will settle in through the next few days, giving us nice weather. Highs today will be in the low-mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. The afternoons will still be hot through this week, but morning hours will be noticeably cooler. Lows Sunday morning will reach the upper 60s under clear skies.

Temperatures could reach the mid-60s by Monday and Tuesday mornings with afternoon highs climbing into the lower 90s. Moisture starts to return by Wednesday and Thursday, giving us slight rain chances by mid-week.

TROPICS

Lee is post-tropical, affecting New England this morning.

Margot continues to move across the northern Atlantic and poses no threat to land.

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed across the Atlantic. This system looks to develop into a hurricane as it moves westward and later turns to the north. It’s expected to move across the Atlantic, not affecting land areas.