Update: Arkansas family’s missing dog coming home after rescuer sees story

by: Susan El Khoury

Posted: / Updated:

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A story about a missing pet that we brought you on Wednesday now has a happy ending.

A woman who rescued the Yorkie named Tootie didn’t realize the dog already had a family looking for her.

After seeing our story she’s returning the furry friend to her family!

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A good Samaritan helps rescue a dog from a busy Little Rock intersection and takes the pup home, but that’s creating an even bigger problem for the owners.

The small Yorkie was found last Friday, November 15th, outside the Shell gas station at Chenal and Cantrell, running into the intersection.

A bystander shot cell phone video of a woman holding the dog and she can be heard asking, “can I keep the baby?”

According to Coby DeShazo, that’s his 5-year-old pup, Tootie.

“We don’t own her, she’s a part of our family,” DeShazo said. “I just want my dog back.”

He was in Little Rock last Friday for a kid’s football game and says he stopped at the Shell station, where he let his two Yorkies out for a bathroom break. DeShazo says he put both dogs back in the car, but didn’t see Tootie slip away.

“She had jumped out and I didn’t realize it, and I drove off without her,” he explained.

DeShazo says within 15 minutes he was back at the station and that’s when he found out Tootie was in someone else’s car.

“By the time I came back she was already gone,” he said. “It was obvious that the dog wasn’t a stray, a teacup Yorkie that’s well-groomed.”

Little Rock police took a report. Officers say they can’t investigate this case since there was no crime, and the woman’s intent was to help the dog.

That’s not helping DeShazo. He says he keeps asking the gas station to let him look at surveillance video to see if those cameras caught the woman’s license plate, but each time gets turned away.

“He said that I’d have to bring the police,” DeShazo noted.

It’s far from the answer he wanted. DeShazo is now trying to share pictures of the woman to see if anyone recognizes her. While he’s grateful she helped save his dog, he just wants her to know that his family is now missing a beloved member.

“Please get a hold of us and let us know where she is, we’d really like to get her back,” he added.

