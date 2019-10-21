Tornado slams Dallas; tree falls on Arkansas home, killing 1

In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 photo, Henry Ramirez, a member of Primera Iglesia Dallas, is consoled by his mother Maribel Morales as they survey severe damage to the church, where Ramirez plays drums and Morales attends, after a tornado tore through North Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

DALLAS (AP) — A tornado tore homes and businesses apart in a densely populated area of Dallas, where only minor injuries were reported, but a person was killed by a falling tree in northwest Arkansas as a late-night series of storms caused chaos in several states.

Radar confirmed the tornado struck near Dallas Love Field Airport around 9 p.m. Sunday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin. There were no reports of fatalities or serious injuries in Texas on Monday, but Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says three people were hospitalized for evaluation of injuries that were not life-threatening. Tens of thousands of people were without electricity. Dallas Love Field spokesman Chris Perry said the airport was not damaged in the storm.

This Oct. 20, 2019 image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, TX. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands. (@AthenaRising via AP)

Tornado warnings were in effect Monday morning in far eastern Arkansas near the Mississippi River as the storm system moved to the east. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says areas of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee could see severe thunderstorms later Monday.

Dallas-based radio station KNON-FM went off the air when the studio suffered major damage from the tornado. Lew Morris, one of the hosts of “Reckless Rock Radio,” told The Associated Press that the power went out first, followed by the “distinctive whistle” of a tornado within three minutes.

In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, photo offered by Lew Morris, damage to the KNON-FM radio station studio that hosts “Reckless Rock Radio” is seen after a tornado touched down in Dallas, Texas. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands. (Lew Morris via AP)

He and another radio show host sheltered in the bathroom.

“We then heard the building shaking and could hear the glass windows shattering everywhere along with debris banging around. We waited until all the noise died down,” Morris said. “We walked out to see the studio he was just broadcasting from destroyed.”

Godwin said the size and severity of the tornado won’t be known until crews survey the damage. NWS warning coordination meteorologist Jennifer Dunn said there may have been two or more tornadoes in north Texas but said the extent wouldn’t be known until Monday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said one of its stations sustained significant damage during the storms overnight, posting photos on Twitter that show a collapsed roof and debris. Evans said no firefighters at Station 41 were hurt, but that high winds tore the roof off.

In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 photo, Matt Younger, right, a pastor at Northway Church, embraces facilities associate Robert Lusk in their church’s severely damaged sanctuary after a tornado tore through North Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Seven people escaped a structure that collapsed in northwest Dallas, but Dallas Fire-Rescue were searching to see if anyone was left inside, Evans said. WFAA-TV reported that a convenience store collapsed in the storm, but the clerk told the station that everyone who was inside made it out safely.

Evans said the department received multiple calls from people injured in their homes by broken glass. Searches of damaged buildings resumed Monday morning after limited access and poor light stalled rescue operations overnight, he said.

October tornadoes are not common, and cities are rarely hit, according to tornado scientist Harold Brooks of the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma.

In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 photo, Maribel Morales, a member of Primera Iglesia Dallas, is consoled by fellow church member Ashley Villalobos as she surveys severe damage to the church, which sits near Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane, after a tornado tore through North Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

A study by Brooks last year found that only one-third of the most violent tornadoes hit communities of more than 5,000 people. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex has been hit at least three times in the last 25 years, he said.

The storm disrupted flights in North Texas and northwest Arkansas. According to Flightaware.com, 63 flights were delayed and 18 canceled at Dallas Love Field on Monday, while 78 flights were canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and more than 200 were delayed.

In northwest Arkansas, one person died when a tree fell on a home in Rogers, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, according to the Benton County Department of Public Safety. Power was out at the nearby Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in Highfill. The airport said it canceled 17 flights Monday and about a dozen flight were delayed.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said “significant storm damage” occurred in that part of the state.

Damage was also reported in the northeast corner of Arkansas in the town of Tyronza, where five people were reported injured, Jonesboro TV station KAIT reported.

The weather system also knocked down trees and power lines and broke windows and caused other minor damage at Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. No injuries were reported but some flights have been delayed. A few businesses in east Memphis suffered minor damage.

Nearly 140,000 electric customers in East Texas were without power early Monday due to storm-damaged power lines, according to utility Oncor. Director of Emergency Management, Rocky Vaz, said late Monday morning that about 55,000 customers are without power in Dallas. The city opened a shelter late Sunday and about two dozen people stayed overnight, Vaz said.

North of Dallas, the city of Richardson said that many roads “used by thousands of morning commuters” would be closed while workers clear debris and repair downed traffic lights.

The city of Sachse, a northeast suburb of Dallas, said six houses were damaged from the storms, but no injuries were reported.

Citing extensive damage to campuses, the Dallas Independent School District canceled Monday classes at several schools.

In parts of southern Missouri, the severe weather toppled trees and power lines, damaging some homes and outbuildings. The weather service said crews were headed out Monday morning to determine whether straight line winds or small tornadoes caused the damage.

Associated Press reporters Mallika Sen in New York; Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri; Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas; Diana Heidgerd in Dallas; and Seth Borenstein in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.