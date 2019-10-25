Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The ‘Man in Blue’? Sheriff donates Johnny Cash deputy photo

Newsfeed Now

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This 1979 image released by the Davidson County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office via the Johnny Cash Museum, shows Cash’s Deputy Sheriff ID card. This week at the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall unveiled a blown-up image of the late musician’s September 1979 deputy sheriff commission card. The card authorized Cash to “execute any and all processes that may come into his hands and to maintain the peace and dignity of the State, and arrest any and all persons violating the Criminal laws of the State of Tennessee.” (Davidson County Sheriff’s Office/the Johnny Cash Museum via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff has presented the Johnny Cash Museum proof that the late musician who famously cultivated an image as an outlaw was in fact granted law enforcement authority decades ago.

This week, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall gave the museum a blown-up image of Cash’s September 1979 deputy sheriff commission card. It was issued by then-Davidson County Sheriff Fate Thomas and features Cash’s headshot, fingerprint and signature.

Hall says his photographer found a photo of the card, which has been talked about for years. It’s unclear where the original card is.

The card authorized Cash to “… Arrest any and all persons violating the Criminal laws of the State of Tennessee.”

Hall says he doesn’t have evidence of what the deputy work entailed, but Cash believed in prison reform and criminal justice reform.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 57F. E winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Rain likely. Low 57F. E winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories