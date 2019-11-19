Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Suspected meth-making Arkansas professor called Breaking Bad a ‘wonderful recruiting tool’

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

HSU Meth Arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "HSU Meth Arrests"

Dr. Bradley Rowland talks about "Breaking Bad" in 2014 interview at HSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Bradley Rowland talks about "Breaking Bad" in 2014 interview at HSU"

Newsfeed Now for November 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 15"

Gordon Ramsay Revamps Conway Restaurant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordon Ramsay Revamps Conway Restaurant"

Newsfeed Now for November 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 12, 2019"

Newsfeed Now for November 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 11"

Veteran Salute: Surviving two brutal battles in WWII

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran Salute: Surviving two brutal battles in WWII"

LSU fans bask in glory after big win

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSU fans bask in glory after big win"
More Newsfeed Now

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – New information is coming in about the case involving two Henderson State University chemistry professors accused of making meth.

Dr. Terry Bateman, 45, and Dr. Bradley Rowland, 40, were arrested Friday on charges of manufacture of methamphetamine and use of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, we obtained audio from a student’s 2014 interview with Dr. Rowland, during which he shared his admiration for the hit TV show, Breaking Bad.

Dr. Rowland spoke to a student reporter shortly after joining the HSU chemistry faculty that year.

The student reporter, Jacob Lankford, shared audio with us of the interview he did with Dr. Rowland.

Dr. Rowland is asked about the television show, Breaking Bad, which is about a high school chemistry teacher who creates and runs a meth lab using his scientific knowledge.

Click here to read the arrest affidavits for the two professors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories