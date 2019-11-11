Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Service dog poses proudly for school picture, helps local elementary student

Newsfeed Now

by: Kelly O'Neill

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Veteran Salute: Surviving two brutal battles in WWII

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran Salute: Surviving two brutal battles in WWII"

LSU fans bask in glory after big win

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSU fans bask in glory after big win"

Habitat for Humanity-Garth Brook & Trisha Yearwood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Habitat for Humanity-Garth Brook & Trisha Yearwood"

Service dog poses proudly for school picture, helps local elementary student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service dog poses proudly for school picture, helps local elementary student"

Newsfeed Now for November 8, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 8, 2019"

NFN Brie Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFN Brie Christmas"

Northwest Florida boy wants to thank 'every cop in America' with donuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwest Florida boy wants to thank 'every cop in America' with donuts"

Dollywood transforms into movie set

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood transforms into movie set"

Newsfeed Now for November 7, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 7, 2019"
More Newsfeed Now

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — The school photo of a service dog in Gravette is capturing hearts in the community.

Tosha is a Certified Service Dog for Treyton Hudson, a 5th Grade student at Gravette Upper Elementary School.

“I love having her around,” he said.

Treyton suffers from a rare epileptic disorder.

“We found out the medications weren’t working, and we kind of exhausted all our medications and was told it was probably going to get worse,” says Jessica Burchette, Treyton’s mother.

With the help of the Gravette community, over $15,000 was raised in one night to purchase the service dog.

“Every class donated baskets for a silent auction,” Burchette said.

Tosha is by Treyton’s side at all times, attending school with him on a daily basis.

“She’s the best student,” Treyton said.

During a seizure episode, Tosha can get the attention of an adult.

“If he is actively seizing, he crawls under his head to protect him, but she can sense when he’s not acting right,” Burchette said.

Tosha takes picture day just as serious as her job.

After Principal Dr. Mandy Barrett shared the photo on the school’s Facebook page, it was a hit.

“I think we spent the entire afternoon laughing about how poised she was,” she said.

Tosha

When asked about having a service dog in an elementary school, she said there have been no issues.

“It’s new, it’s something different and truly an honor to be able to help a classmate,” Barrett said. “That’s what educators are here for. We’re here to make a life for these children, regardless of any medical diagnosis, of any need these kids have.”

But if you ask Treyton, he says, “I just like having her around because I feel like I’m normal…I’m a normal kid.”

This dog is much more than a best friend to him.

“The level of confidence that Treyton has gained since having Tosha is astronomical,” his mother says.

“She [Tosha] just give me…my life,” Treyton adds.

November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month.

On November 14, Treyton’s birthday, students and staff at Upper Elementary will be wearing purple to spread awareness.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with periods of light rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Windy with periods of light rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Windy with rain likely. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers early, then mostly cloudy with light rain possible after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Windy...showers and thundershowers early, then mostly cloudy with light rain possible after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories