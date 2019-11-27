Breaking News
U.S. Marshals: Michael Brown has been arrested
Rankin County begins assessing tornado damage in Star, Miss.

STAR, Mississippi (WJTV) – The process of assessing the damage from the tornado that struck overnight in Star has begun.

There are no reported injuries. Eight to ten homes were damaged. At one point, hundreds were without power.

The tornado was part of a system in the Midwest that dumped snow on one side of the system and severe weather on the other.

The National Weather Service is sending crews to Star today.

