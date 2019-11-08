OU student earns free tuition for a year with half-court shot
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – One lucky University of Oklahoma student will have a bit of a break from the cost of tuition, thanks to a half-court shot.
It all unfolded at halftime of the Sooners’ home opener at Lloyd Noble Center.
For a chance to earn free tuition for a year, the student needed to make a free throw, a lay-up, and a three-pointer in 30 seconds.
After making all of those shots, he was able to sink a half-court shot, which earned him free tuition for one year.
Abbeville49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley48°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas44°F Overcast Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous