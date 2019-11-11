Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Woman turns 100, shares her secret to longevity, lasting love: ‘Tell the boys no till marriage’

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for November 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 11"

Veteran Salute: Surviving two brutal battles in WWII

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran Salute: Surviving two brutal battles in WWII"

LSU fans bask in glory after big win

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSU fans bask in glory after big win"

Habitat for Humanity-Garth Brook & Trisha Yearwood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Habitat for Humanity-Garth Brook & Trisha Yearwood"

Service dog poses proudly for school picture, helps local elementary student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service dog poses proudly for school picture, helps local elementary student"

Newsfeed Now for November 8, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 8, 2019"

NFN Brie Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFN Brie Christmas"

Northwest Florida boy wants to thank 'every cop in America' with donuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwest Florida boy wants to thank 'every cop in America' with donuts"

Dollywood transforms into movie set

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood transforms into movie set"
More Newsfeed Now

More than 130 friends and family members gathered for a special party to celebrate the 100th birthday of a woman in Opelousas.

Rosella “Rose” Celestine was born on November 8, 1919, and on Saturday she celebrated her long life.

“Tee-Taunt” as she is lovingly called is said to be independent, sassy and very candid about her remarkable life and her secret to longevity and lasting love.

“Tell them lil boys no till marriage.”

Celestine’s daughter, Jeanette Guidry, attributes her mother’s long life, most of which was spent on a farm with her late husband Joe, to her diet, exercise and love of family.

“My mom has the voice of an angel, she could have gone professional but chose her family life instead.”

The slender powerhouse was born in Grand Prairie and moved to Opelousas in 1988 — and has lived there ever since.

After 66 years together, Mr. Joe passed away leaving Mrs. Rose alone, but not lonely.

Her 12 kids, 42 grand-kids and 61 great-grand kids are always around to help, her daughter said.

“She never wants for anything.” Guidry said.

During her bday celebration, Celestine told those in attendance that she has always lived by the golden rule of her life: “Be a lady and be respectful.”

Sounds like good advice!

From everyone here at KLFY, “Happy Bday Mrs. Rose And Many More.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

41°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

42°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

38°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
25 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

39°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

41°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
23 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
25°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories