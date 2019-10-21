Woman sees ex-boyfriend with new girlfriend, rams woman with car, police said

Live Now
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Opelousas Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene of a hit and run crash before dawn Saturday at the Crestview Apartments.

As of Monday night, the suspect has not been found.

According to Police Chief Martin McClendon,the incident happened around 1 a.m. when the victim and her male companion were returning home from an evening out.

McClendon said a short while later the victim was struck by a vehicle allegedly being driven by the man’s ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Lakeshia Rideau of Opelousas, who then drove away.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle where it was determined that she has fractures of both the tibia and fibula and has a large scar on her right leg caused by a vehicle tire.

McClendon said he checked on the victim earlier today and that she will recover, but may never walk the same again.

Rideau (pictured) is wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder.

McClendon said she is believed to be driving a brown/tan Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500.


