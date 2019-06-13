Officers injured during protests after officer-involved shooting in Memphis, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Frayser.

The man shot and killed has been identified by the TBI as 20-year-old Brandon Webber.

According to the TBI, the shooting happened about 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Durham “involving members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service.”

The TBI says preliminary information indicates multiple officers with the U.S. Marshal Service located Webber, who was wanted on multiple warrants, at the home on Durham as he was getting into a vehicle. While trying to stop him, They say Webber rammed his vehicle into the vehicles of officers before getting out with a weapon. Investigators say that’s when the officers fired, hitting and killing Webber.

Around 8:00 p.m., the Memphis Police Department was asked by the US Marshal Service to help regarding the shooting, but no MPD officer was involved in the shooting itself.

We are told about two dozen Memphis Police officers were minorly injured from the ensuing protests following the shooting. The protests died down before midnight as rain began to fall on the scene.