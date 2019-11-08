Northwest Florida boy wants to thank 'every cop in America' with donuts

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An 11-year-old Escambia County, Florida boy is spreading thanks to law enforcement officers in donut form.

Tyler Carach, who lives in Bratt, is the founder and CEO of his own nonprofit I Donut Need A Reason to Thank a Cop. The nonprofit focuses on thanking officers by giving them donuts.

Carach, who turns 12 on Tuesday, started the nonprofit about a year ago after an exchange he had with four deputies.

He bought four deputies donuts and they returned smiles. So, he asked his mother why they would be so excited over a snack.

“She said, ‘It wasn’t the snack.’ It was because I took the time to say thank you,” Carach said. “I said, ‘Why?’ And she said, ‘Because people judge a whole by a few and some people don’t like cops because of that.’ So I wanted to thank (them) all.”

That was the beginning of what would be Carach’s nationwide mission to feed all the law enforcement in the United States donuts, as a way to say thank you for their service.

Carach and his mother, Sheena, have partnered up with donuts shops around the country to give out the yummy carbs to cops in all 50 states.

So far, they’ve given out 90,000 donuts.

Carach has loved cops since he was a much younger boy, his mother told News 5. She said he has a big heart and wants to give back to as many police officers as possible.

“The more he does this, the more officers he wants to thank,” she said.

Dunkin’ donated 20 dozen boxes of donuts to Carach’s cause, which were handed out Monday night at the United States Police Canine Associations annual police dog certification event at The Island Hotel in Fort Walton Beach.

Carach, who has taken on the nickname “The Donut Boy,” spent his time giving out koozies and business cards to K-9 handlers, while making sure they got a donut to eat.

“Police should be thanked more often because they protect your home,” Carach said. “They protect your family.”