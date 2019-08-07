Newsfeed Now: Trump visits mass shooting victims;Toilet explosion during thunderstorm

On Newsfeed Now for August 7, the conversation began in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are visiting both El Paso and Dayton, Ohio after 2 mass shootings over the weekend. NBC’s Jay Gray reports.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, as they arrive back from Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Today's other stories:

NASTY NOTE: For Randa Ragland, it all started with a letter in the mail. No return address, no name, just words. The writer of that letter accused Ragland of not caring about her home. At one point, the sender wrote that “your eyesore is affecting the resale value of our homes,” and that Ragland needed to “do better.” WIAT’s Robert Sherman shares what happened next.

PRESSURE TO STAY AWAKE: The value of an education has never been higher. GPA requirements for college admissions are rising, while schools are looking for students who are “well-rounded” and involved in just about everything. There’s more pressure than ever for students to succeed in school. But, do all these requirements leave any time for sleep? WZDX’s Sydney Stallworth reports.

BATHROOM BLAST: A Florida couple is cleaning up after their toilet exploded Sunday morning during a thunderstorm. KARK Meteorologist Hayden Nix joined the conversation to talk about the science behind the explosion.

