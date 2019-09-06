Newsfeed Now for September 6: Dorian makes landfall; Chickens for the homeless

On Newsfeed Now for September 6, the conversation began in the Bahamas. When Hurricane Dorian began spiraling towards the Bahamas, Darla Clement was in the Abaco Islands, managing her family’s resort. When the category five hurricane slammed the coast, her family lost all contact. She is now on her way home. KLFY’s Neale Zeringue joins the conversation.

DORIAN MAKES LANDFALL: Hurricane Dorian has come ashore at Cape Hatteras on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, marking its first U.S. landfall since it slammed into the Bahamas days ago. WKRG Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth gives an update.

Here are the #Dorian Key Messages for the Sep 6, 11 am advisory. Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds will continue along portions of the North Carolina and Virginia coasts. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB or your local weather at https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN pic.twitter.com/7G6awjqLCa — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2019

PLAYER’S TRAGIC DEATH: A Joplin, MO high school football player dies after collapsing during practice. Austin Hyslip joins the conversation.

CHICKENS FOR THE HOMELESS: A Faulkner County couple has created a non-profit in hopes of reducing hunger in Arkansas. The Hatchlings Chicken Ranch can be found in Holland, Arkansas. That is where the Colb’s family raises chickens almost year round. Those chickens are then used to feed the less fortunate. KARK’s Hilary Hunt reports.

