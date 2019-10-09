Live Now
Newsfeed Now for October 9: Turkey goes on the offensive in Syria; 6-year-old walks for first time

by: Matt Sewell

On Newsfeed Now for October 9, the conversation began in Washington. Turkey launched a military operation Wednesday against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria after U.S. forces pulled back from the area, with a series of airstrikes hitting a town on Syria’s northern border. Washington reporter Kellie Meyer joined the conversation.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

FIRST STEPS: six-year-old Love Johnson’s first steps without the assistance of a wheelchair, walker or braces is going viral. Johnson, who lives in Austin, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was four. It’s a motor disorder that affects a person’s ability to freely move and maintain balance. KXAN’s Alex Caprariello shares her story.

CROSSWALK GUARD HONORED:  One 92-year-old Arkansas crossing guard is being honored for his service after more than 25 years on the job. KARK’s Michael Esparza joined the conversation.

