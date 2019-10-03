Newsfeed Now for Oct. 3: Extreme heat hangs on; Victim’s brother forgives killer in courtroom hug

On Newsfeed Now for October 3, we got the conversation started with a “hot” topic. It’s the extreme heat that still has a lot of the U.S. under its grip. KARK Meteorologist Hayden Nix joined us with details on when Fall will finally get here.

Click here for more on this story or watch the video above.

Thursday’s other stories with scroll to times:

TOUCHING MOMENT: When a former Dallas police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for killing a man in his own apartment, emotions ran high in the courtroom. The brother of victim Botham Jean hugged the convicted killer in a long embrace. Court TV Correspondent Chanley Painter covered the trial and joined our program with a recap.

Click here for the full story or scroll to 5:28 in the video above.

SECOND CHANCE: From Louisiana we brought you the shocking story of a dog’s survival from unbelievable abuse. His previous owners sawed off the animal’s hind legs! The doctor treating Buddy says it’s the worst cruelty he’s seen in 40 years as a veterinarian. WVLA’s Kennedi Walker joined the conversation from Baton Rouge.

Click here for the full story or scroll to 11:48 in the video above

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.