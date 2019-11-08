Breaking News
Suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance arrested overnight in Florida
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Newsfeed Now for November 8: Dollywood goes all out for Christmas; Boy gives back to cops

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for November 8, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 8, 2019"

NFN Brie Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFN Brie Christmas"

Northwest Florida boy wants to thank 'every cop in America' with donuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwest Florida boy wants to thank 'every cop in America' with donuts"

Dollywood transforms into movie set

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood transforms into movie set"

Newsfeed Now for November 7, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 7, 2019"

Digital Original: 80 mile bike ride for Arkansas man's 80th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: 80 mile bike ride for Arkansas man's 80th birthday"

Bentonville High School teacher becomes U.S. Citizen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bentonville High School teacher becomes U.S. Citizen"

Birmingham backstreet boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birmingham backstreet boys"

Newsfeed Now for November 6, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 6, 2019"
More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for November 8, the conversation began in Tennessee. Dollywood transformed into a movie set Thursday night. Film crews shot scenes for a new Hallmark Channel movie called “Christmas at Dollywood.” WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Also, during the conversation, the question When do you get into the Christmas Spirit? Take our Newsfeed Now poll:

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

KING OF THE SEC JUNGLE?: We’re getting pumped for the big LSU-Alabama game coming up this weekend.  The Tigers Vs. The Elephants in a fierce fight! WVLA’s Crystal Whitman joined us with Mike the Tiger.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 7:02 in the video at the top of the article.

GIVING BACK: An 11-year-old Florida boy is spreading thanks to law enforcement officers in donut form. He’s on a nationwide mission to feed all the law enforcement in the United States donuts, as a way to say thank you for their service. WKRG’s Devon Walsh joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 11:59 in the video at the top of the article.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

48°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

44°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories