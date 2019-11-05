Newsfeed Now for November 5: Cop turns hero; Arkansas police department gets creative
On Newsfeed Now for November 5, the conversation began in Tennessee. A Spring Hill Police Officer is being hailed a hero tonight after pulling 2 suspects from a burning car. The entire ordeal was caught on dashcam video. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joined the conversation.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.
Today’s other stories with scroll to times:
BEATING CANCER: When doctors say you only have a few weeks to live… then you kick cancer’s butt…what else do you do? 12-year-old Aiden Hughes went for a ride with a bunch of bikers Sunday to celebrate. WKRG News Director Chris Best went along for the ride.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.
Abbeville74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Crowley71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Opelousas73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Breaux Bridge73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
New Iberia75°F Few Clouds Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter