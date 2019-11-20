Live Now
Newsfeed Now for November 20: Impeachment hearings; Frozen II preview

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for November 20, 2019

JUST KEEP LIVIN: Program founded by Mathew McConaughey helps Longview students learn life-skills

Deputy saves teen from jumping off bridge

Newsfeed Now for Nov. 19

HSU Meth Arrests

Dr. Bradley Rowland talks about "Breaking Bad" in 2014 interview at HSU

Newsfeed Now for November 15

Gordon Ramsay Revamps Conway Restaurant

On Newsfeed Now for November 20, President Trump lashed out anew at the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry Wednesday as Gordon Sondland, the most significant witness, acknowledged during open testimony that there was a “quid pro quo” in the Ukraine controversy. Washington reporter Joe Khalil joined the conversation.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

HERO COP: A Williamson County, TN Deputy is being hailed a hero after convincing a suicidal 18-year-old to step back from the ledge of the Natchez Trace Bridge. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joined the conversation.

JUST KEEP LIVIN’: A program founded by East Texas native, Matthew McConaughey is helping students in Longview ISD learn how to be a good neighbor and lend a helping hand. KETK’s Mye Owens reports.

