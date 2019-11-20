Newsfeed Now for November 20: Impeachment hearings; Frozen II preview
On Newsfeed Now for November 20, President Trump lashed out anew at the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry Wednesday as Gordon Sondland, the most significant witness, acknowledged during open testimony that there was a “quid pro quo” in the Ukraine controversy. Washington reporter Joe Khalil joined the conversation.
Today’s other stories with scroll to times:
HERO COP: A Williamson County, TN Deputy is being hailed a hero after convincing a suicidal 18-year-old to step back from the ledge of the Natchez Trace Bridge. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joined the conversation.
JUST KEEP LIVIN’: A program founded by East Texas native, Matthew McConaughey is helping students in Longview ISD learn how to be a good neighbor and lend a helping hand. KETK’s Mye Owens reports.
