Newsfeed Now for November 12: Arctic blast hits the U.S.; The secret to living to a 100
On Newsfeed Now for November 12, the conversation started with the arctic blast sweeping across the country. KSNW Meteorologist T.J. Springer joined the conversation.
For the full discussion: Watch the video above.
Today’s other stories with scroll to times:
DOLLY PARTON AT THE CMAs: Dolly Parton is set to co-host the 53rd Annual CMA Awards. She also will be performing a melody of faith-based songs, kicking it off with Pop Christian duo, for KING & COUNTRY. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joined the conversation.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 05:03 in the video above.
SECRET TO A LONG LIFE: More than 130 friends and family members gathered for a special party to celebrate the 100th birthday of a woman in Opelousas. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz joined the conversation.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:05 in the video above.
Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.
Abbeville45°F Clear Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 21 mph N
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Crowley45°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Opelousas42°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Breaux Bridge43°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 26 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
New Iberia45°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 23 mph N
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full