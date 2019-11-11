Live Now
Newsfeed Now for November 11: Service dog goes viral; Honoring our veterans

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now for November 11

Veteran Salute: Surviving two brutal battles in WWII

LSU fans bask in glory after big win

Habitat for Humanity-Garth Brook & Trisha Yearwood

Service dog poses proudly for school picture, helps local elementary student

Newsfeed Now for November 8, 2019

NFN Brie Christmas

Northwest Florida boy wants to thank 'every cop in America' with donuts

Dollywood transforms into movie set

On Newsfeed Now for November 11, the conversation began in Arkansas. The school photo of a service dog in Gravette is capturing hearts in the community. KNWA’s Kelly O’Neill reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

TALKING WITH GARTH BROOKS:

Major progress is being made on the more than 20 homes being built through Habitat for Humanity in North Nashville. It’s all part of the Carter Work Project. President Jimmy Carter is leading the charge, with hundreds of volunteers helping in the build including country music lovebirds Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 3:49 in the video above.

LSU ON CLOUD 9: Eight years of agony are finally over for the LSU Tigers. The huge win has Tiger fans on cloud nine. WVLA’s Abbi Rocha reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 11:08 in the video above.

HONORING OUR VETERANS: A Kansas veteran, who survived arguably two of the most brutal battles of WWII, says when he arrived back on U.S. soil, he felt lucky to be alive. KSNW’s Gwyn Bevel reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 15:45 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.

