Newsfeed Now for June 12: Jon Stewart speaks up for 9/11 victims; Sky-high gender reveal in AL

On Newsfeed Now for June 12 our first stop was in the nation’s capital for a recap of comedian-activist Jon Stewart’s comments before a congressional hearing on Tuesday. He scolded lawmakers for failing to ensure that a 9/11 victims’ compensation fund set up after the attacks never runs out of money. Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure was with us to share reaction from political circles.

5:45 – TO THE RESCUE – A sneezing attack forces a driver off the road near Nashville, Tennessee. When his car flips, a group of ordinary citizens rush to the rescue to upright the vehicle. The driver emerged without a scratch right before the car caught fire. WKRN’s Erica Francis told us more about the heroic efforts.

11:00 – SKY-HIGH GENDER REVEAL – An Alabama firefighter wanted a unique gender reveal, so he looked up for inspiration. He used colored smoke from a helicopter to share the news to family and friends. WKRG’s Devon Walsh joined us with details on the display everyone thought was very cool.

13:40 – MASTER MENDER – The books inside a Kansas library are in tip-top shape. It’s all thanks to a 97-year-old man who knows how to get the job done. KSNT’s Reina Garcia introduced us to the man behind the books.

