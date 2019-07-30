Newsfeed Now for July 30: Grasshoppers invade Vegas; 7-year-old inspires others to “Get up!”

On Newsfeed Now for July 30, the conversation began in Southaven, MS. Four people have been shot, including a police officer at Walmart. Two employees were shot and killed early Tuesday morning, one outside the store, the other inside.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

GRASSHOPPER INVASION: Thousands of grasshoppers have invaded Las Vegas. Several videos captured droves of grasshoppers all around Southern Nevada this week. KLAS’ Sherry Sweksk joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 1:25 in the video above.

BAND TALKS ABOUT MASS SHOOTING: Nashville-based band, Waterloo Revival, is no stranger to playing at music festivals across the nation, but on Sunday they were left speechless after a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 7:42 in the video above.

INSPIRATION TO “GET UP”: Adam Luke is only 7 years old, but he has already inspired thousands. He’s part of a national team bringing awareness to those who may have difficulty getting around. KLFY’s Megan Kelly reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 12:15 in the video above.

DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH: A man found a 2.12 carat brown diamond while visiting the Arkansas Diamond State park with his family.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 16:41 in the video above.